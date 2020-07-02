BUZZ

'Bigg Boss' in Reality? Cameras Using AI Installed in Ecuador to Keep Social Distancing in Check

Cameras using artificial intelligence have been installed on the streets of Quito, Ecuador to check if people are social distancing.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 2, 2020, 8:40 AM IST
Ready for the new era of Bigg Boss?

Ecuador has been one of Latin America's worst-hit countries for coronavirus.

As of Tuesday (June 30), the country has confirmed over 55,000 cases and more than 4500, deaths.

There are also reports of outbreaks in downtown Quito.

Officials hope this technology will help stem the tide of new cases.

These smart cameras are able to track the distance between citizens out on the street.

An audio alert is then issued that warns citizens that their health is at risk if they don't practise social distancing.

The Inter-American Development Bank is backing this smart camera initiative across the region, and Ecuador is the first to put it into practice.

