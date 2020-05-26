Biggest Modi Fan? BJP MLA Who Launched 'Modi Aarti' Now Wants to Build a Temple With the PM's Idol

Days after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionaries in Uttarakhand came up with 'Modi Aarti' to praise the Prime Minister, they have a new post-lockdown plan: a Modi temple, complete with Prime Minister Modi's idol.

The particular 'Modi Aarti' has been written along the lines of the religious hymn of ‘Hanuman Aarti’ in praise of the Prime Minister.

Written by a BJP supporter, the ‘Modi Aarti’ was launched on May 22 at a function organised by Uttarakhand BJP MLA MLA Ganesh Joshi and presided over by Uttarakhand Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The words of this ‘Modi Aarti’ is filled with praises for the Prime Minister-- from the decision on revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir to providing hydroxychloroquine to the US and his initiative to fight terrorism and corruption in the country.

"Prime Minister is God to me. I worship Modi ji daily as he gives positive energy. What's wrong if we are praising him?" Joshi told News18, adding that he will erect a statue of Prime Minister Modi once the coronavirus crisis ends.

"Even US President Donald Trump is in awe of him. I have done nothing wrong in launching his aarti and will soon build a temple with his idol in it after the lockdown," Joshi told The Hindustan Times.

Joshi believes that the Prime Minister works 18 hours a day which, he says, indicates that he is 'blessed with some divine power'. My initiative to build a temple dedicated to him is just to pay respect to him," Joshi said.

Congress, which is the main opposition party in Uttarakhand, had strongly criticised the BJP for allegedly insulting religious sentiments by its move.

Congress’ state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana asserted that it is hence proved once again that the BJP has loads of 'andh bhakts.'