Bihar Barber Wins Rs 1 Crore in IPL Dream 11 Fantasy Game, Says, 'Will Clear Debts'

A barber from Bihar’s Madhubani district just won a whopping Rs 1 crore prize in the fantasy game Dream 11 during an IPL 2021 game on Sunday. Ashok Thakur, who runs a salon at Nanaur Chouk under the Andhratharhi block of the Bihar district had made a Dream11 team by investing Rs 49 during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. His team went on to surpass lakhs of contestants and score the highest points. The prize of Rs 1 crore is the highest that a contestant can win in Dream 11.

Dream 11 is a virtual fantasy game where you chose players from both teams to make your own squad before the game starts. The contestant will score points on the basis of how the player they chose plays.

Thakur told IANS, “After the match, I came in the first position and won Rs 1 crore. The official call also came soon after. I was told that a sum of Rs 70 lakh would be credited into my account in the next two days. The money will be paid after the deduction of taxes. I couldn’t sleep that night."

This is not Thakur’s first attempt at playing the fantasy sport. He had previously made several teams on Dream 11 after seeing promotional videos about the game on TV. However, all his previous attempts were unsuccessful.

Nanaur panchayat mukhiya’s husband Baidyanath Ram told Hindustan Times, “The news has spread across the area. Though I have not met him since he won the prize, many people showed me information about his success on their mobile phones."

Despite the win, Thakur says he wants to continue with his current profession, which he loves. “I love my job as a barber and it will continue. I will first clear the debts with the winning amount and then construct a house for my family," Thakur added.

