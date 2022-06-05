Bihar Couple Gifts Helmets to Wedding Guests to Raise Awareness on Road Safety

A couple from Bihar gifted helmets to 21 persons before they tied the knot to raise awareness about road safety. Dainik Jagaran reported that Vikas Mishra and Baby Kumari from Saran district showed their commitment towards safe driving and protection by this unique gesture. However, there was a bigger reason behind the decision. The bride had lost her uncle in a road accident four years ago, and she had taken a vow to gift helmets to wedding guests after the mishap. The couple also said that they were inspired by Sandeep Shahi from Delhi, who is popular as the Helmet Man. Shahi, a Delhi police constable, had made headlines when he started gifting helmets to traffic violators.

Vikas told Dainik Bhaskar: “As human beings, it is our duty to protect the lives that nature has given us. My wife and I have chosen to support the cause of making roads accident-free all our lives.”

In 2019, Sandeep Shahi had gone viral for his message to wear helmets after his wife sustained serious injuries in a road accident. He coined the message that struck a chord among youth: ” Agar helmet nahi lagayega toh tera time ayega” (If you don’t wear the helmet, you will have a bad time on roads).”

Four years ago, another bride from Saran district, Sweety, had gifted guests helmets to raise awareness on road safety. She too had lost a relative (her aunt) in a road accident. In 2017, a couple from Karnataka had distributed 100 helmets and 1000 saplings among guests.

