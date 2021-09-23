Bihar Court Asks Accused to Wash, Iron Women's Clothes to Get Bail After Rape Attempt

A local court in Bihar’s Madhubani district has passed a baffling order in a case of attempted rape of a woman. Granting bail to the accused, Additional Session Judge-1 of Jhanjharpur, Avinash Kumar, asked that the accused wash and iron the clothes of all women in the survivor’s village, including her, free of cost for six months. Apart from that, he also needs to produce a bail bond of Rs 10,000, with two sureties of the amount, The Hindu reported. The accused, 20-year-old Lalan Kumar Safi, is a washerman by profession and was lodged in the Laukaha police station since April 19. After the completion of the task set for him, Safi will have to get a certificate from the village mukhia or any other reputed public servant, and furnish it in the court. “The petitioner shall wash and iron the clothes of all women of the village of informant including informant / victim free of cost for six months and after completion of six months shall obtain a certificate from Mukhia / sarpanch or any respectable public servant of the village and file in the court concerned," The Hindu quoted the order as stating. The order added that if the accused fails to complete the task, the village mukhia or sarpanch were at liberty to inform the court of the same.

The petitioner’s lawyer had submitted that Safi was ready to do community service relating to his profession of washing, as a marker of his “respect for women". In fact, a compromise in the matter has been reached between the informant and the petitioner, and the former did not wish to proceed with the case, as per the lawyer’s submission. The Hindu added in its report that this is not the first time that an unusual order has been passed by Judge Avinash Kumar. In August, he had granted bail to an accused who was being held under Bihar’s prohibition laws, with the condition that he would finance the education of five poor children for three months and obtain certification of the same from their parents.

Such cases are far from rare in India. Only in August, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to an IIT BTech student accused of sexually assaulting a fellow student, after observing that he is a “talented, young student and a future asset to the state” of Assam. In March, former Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had come under fire for his oral observations made during the bail hearing in a rape case. “This court has always have given the largest respect to women. Even in that hearing, we never gave a suggestion that you should marry. We had asked, are you going to marry?" he had later claimed about the proceedings where he had asked a 23-year-old rape accused if he would “marry the victim".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here