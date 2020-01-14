Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Bihar District Magistrate Issues Order to Close Schools for 'Heat Wave' Instead of 'Cold Wave'

In a major typographical error, the Bihar District magistrate has issued an order requiring all schools in the area to be shut down due to a heatwave.

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2020, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bihar District Magistrate Issues Order to Close Schools for 'Heat Wave' Instead of 'Cold Wave'
Photo credit: ANI

In a major typographical error, the Bihar District magistrate has issued an order requiring all schools in the area to be shut down due to a heatwave. In winter. Over the past few weeks, northern parts of India have been experiencing cold wave like situations with temperatures barely touching double digits in Delhi and surrounding areas.

Bihar, too, has been experiencing a really cold winter and the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has issued a warning for colder days ahead. The Meteorological Centre at Patna said that the temperature would fall at least two to three degrees below normal starting from the weekend. However, the Gopalganj Distric Magistrate seemed to have mistaken the cold wave for a heat wave.

ANI reports that the District Magistrate issued a notification for all schools in the district to be closed on January 13 and 14. However, in the notification that was actually issued, the reason mentioned was "heat wave" instead of " cold wave."

DM Arsas Aziz writes in the order, "Whereas, it has been made to appear to me that due to continuing heatwave weather in the district, health and life of children are at risk". He further writes, "...prohibit the academic activities of all Private and Government Schools from January 13 up to January 14 in class I to VIII".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram