Bihar DM Inayat Khan to Adopt a Daughter Each of Two Bihar CRPF Jawans Killed in Pulwama

Inayat Khan, District Magistrate (DM) of Sheikhpura in Bihar, on Saturday decided to adopt the daughters of two CRPF troopers from the state, killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.Khan, a Bihar cadre IAS officer, has announced she will adopt two girls, one daughter each of slain CRPF personnel Ratan Kumar Thakur and Sanjay Kunar Sinha.Khan said she will bear the cost of the girls' education besides taking care of other expenses through out their lives.Khan will also donate her two days' salary to the families of the two jawans. "I have requested all government staff of my district to donate their one day's salary to the families of the two martyrs," she said.According to Khan, a bank account has been opened in Sheikhpura for people to donate generously to the kin of the slain CRPF troopers.Earlier, Khan, along with the staff at the DM's office, paid tributes to 49 CRPF troopers, killed in the Pulwama terror attack, by observing a minute's silence on Saturday.Many on social media lauded Khan for her kind gesture.(Inputs from IANS)