Bihar Economics Graduate Opens Tea Stall outside College after She Fails to Find Job

A 24-year-old woman named Priyanka from Bihar’s Purnia is going viral for running a tea stall near Patna Women’s College after failing to get a good job even after graduation. A report in India Today said that the economics graduate had been trying to crack bank competitive exams, but she failed despite her two years of hard work. She then started a tea shop named ‘Chaiwali’ outside the college. In her stall, she serves four innovative styles of tea, which includes Paan tea and chocolate tea. As per India.com, she pursued her graduation from Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth in Varanasi. She told India Today, “For the past two years, I have been trying continuously to clear the bank competitive exams but in vain. So, instead of going back home, I decided to set up my tea stall in Patna on a hand cart. I am not hesitant to set up my own tea stall in the city and I view this business as a step towards Atamnirbhar Bharat.”

The sign board of the tea shop says, “Initiative towards Aatmanirbar Bharat. Soch mat, chalu kar de bas [Don’t think about it, just begin].”

Here is the picture:

Bihar: Priyanka Gupta, an economics graduate sets up a tea stall near Women's College in Patna I did my UG in 2019 but was unable to get a job in the last 2 yrs. I took inspiration from Prafull Billore. There are many chaiwallas, why can't there be a chaiwali?, she says pic.twitter.com/8jfgwX4vSK — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

The picture of her serving tea have gone viral and is receiving mixed responses from the netizens.

Here are some reactions to the story:

Modi ji inspiring the entire generation. Soon India will be self sufficient in Chaiwalas and Chaiwalis. As crores of unemployed/unemployable rush to open a tea stall this will be certainly a boom to Indian economy and GDP will rise higher, may be even 420%! What a master stroke! — Anurāgh Aziz (@professoranurag) April 19, 2022

What a shame, true face of joblessness. Nothing to be proud of. — Nehr_who? (@Nher_who) April 19, 2022

I have two perspectives. 1. No work is small or big. 2. If I had to do this after studying then what is the need of studies?, administration is responsible for this. I'm proud of you girl — Devraj Rajput (@iamDevraj21) April 19, 2022

Citizens of #Bihar especially #Patna do visit Priyanka Gupta Tea Shop & help her to be successful in this initiative of Patience Hardwork and Honesty. Respected @NitishKumar ji request to help her in all the possible way I will visit her shop & help as per my capabilities. https://t.co/x7E9kIxe59 pic.twitter.com/KVK9Te8C9c — The Joker Bhai (@TheJokerBhai98) April 19, 2022

21st century revolution will be chaiwala and chaiwali revolution. Go-ahead didi we all supporting you. https://t.co/htJoIZId6p — Afroz hassan (@user_afroz) April 19, 2022

Way to go #chaiwalli! Put that Economics degree to good use! Bharat, the land of entrepreneurs! May the Gods & Goddesses bless you & your business. https://t.co/mURDVj8u0g — Gautam Satpathy (@gautamsatpathy) April 19, 2022

It’s impossible for any government to create jobs for all. Unemployed must strive to become entrepreneurs. Massive opportunities available in every sector. In turn they can create jobs https://t.co/vy8ABX1XSo — Barghava Vetrivel (@BarghavaV) April 19, 2022

