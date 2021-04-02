Bihar Farmer Grows 'Hop Shoots' That Sell for Rs 85K a Kilo, IAS Officer Calls it 'Game Changer'

Indian farmers have increasingly been taking new risks in agriculture and with modernization methods easily available along with newer crop varieties present, farmers are not shying away from using them to step up both productivity and in the process earn more than before. A farmer from Bihar has also taken a risk and is now growing the world’s costliest vegetable in his backyard.

Amresh Singh, 38, who hails from the Karamdih village in Bihar’s Aurangabad district has put in his efforts and invested Rs. 2.5 lakh to grow hop shoots, a plant usually seen in the international vegetable market and which sells at roughly Rs 85,000 for 1 kilogram of the vegetable. Amresh is growing the vegetable in five katha of his land and has not used any chemical fertilizers or pesticides hoping to increase productivity and increase income on the crop. Amresh, who is growing the vegetable on a trial basis on his land, told The New Indian Express that atleast 60 percent of the vegetable cultivation has happened effectively.

Hop shoots, scientifically known as humulus-lupulus is being grown at the Indian Vegetable Research Institute at Varanasi under the guidance of agricultural scientist Dr Lal and Amresh reportedly brought saplings of the plant to cultivate them. The flowers of the plant, known as hop-cones or strobile are used as a stabilising agent in beer making. The other parts of the plant such as twigs are used for food and medicine.

Senior bureaucrat Supriya Sahu was among the many social media users who shared the story of Amresh, praising him for his innovation and out of the box thinking that might help other farmers to also cultivate the crops for better earning.

Hop shoots, due to the hard work involved in their cultivation, used to be sold at almost 1000 pounds for a kilo. Also, some reports even said that the plant even is helpful in creating antibodies that help fight against TB and its acids help to kill cancer cells and block leukaemia cells.

The plant was once cultivated in India’s Lahaul in Himachal Pradesh but couldn’t take off due to lack of marketing for the produce and thus had to be abandoned, Amresh said.