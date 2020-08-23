Bihar 'Guest' Worker's Daughter Tops University Exam in Kerala, CM Vijayan Impressed

Daughter of a Bihar guest worker from Gosaimadhi village in the Sheikhpura district made the state proud recently after securing the first rank in the final year examination at Kerala's Mahatma Gandhi University.

Payal Kumari is the daughter of Pramod Kumar, a guest worker who moved to Kerala's Ernakulam as a labourer working in a hardware shop and Bindu Devi, housewife. She and her family now live in Kangarapaddy.

This is not Kumari's first academic accolade.

The young girl got 83 percent marks in the SSLC/Class 10 examination. She further scored 95 percent marks in higher secondary final exam Humanities stream. She pursued a graduate degree in History and Archaeology and secured the first position in the undergraduate final year examination held in 2020.

Despite facing financial troubles which initially caused the student to drop out of school, Payal managed to finish her education thanks to the support from she received from her college. She is also part of the National Service Scheme (NSS) and has volunteered for flood relief.

The girl's impressive feat caught the attention of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Following the Kerala way to call migrant workers as guest workers.

Spoke to Payal Kumari. She is the topper of this year's BA Archeology & History exams of MG university. What makes her success special is the fact her parents are guest workers. This is a matter of pride for our State. Congratulations Payal. pic.twitter.com/y47HkD303G — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) August 22, 2020

Thousands of migrants and daily wage workers were left in a lurch after India announced a national lockdown on March 24, severely impacting the unorganised sector across India. At such a time, the Kerala government received praised not just for its proactive approach toward handling the coronavirus outbreak but also for its treatment of such workers whom the Vijayan and other government officials now, refer to as “Atithi thozhilalikal”.

Atithi means guest and thozhilalikal means “mazdoor” or “labourer”.