Bihar Hospital Staffer Rides Motorcycle in Waterlogged Corridor to Reach Patient after Heavy Rain

With heavy rainfall in the aftermath of Cyclone Yaas in Bihar, several key hospitals and medical centres have reported heavy waterlogging. Visuals from one such hospital in Katihar have gone viral where a hospital staffer can be seen riding a bicycle inside the corridor of the building to reach a patient through the waterlogged corridors while patients beds lay submerged halfway in water following incessant rains in the past week.

The visuals were captured by news agency ANI in Katihar’s Sadar hospital, where all wards, as well as the OPD, was waterlogged. Despite the difficulties posed by the severe waterlogging, however, hospital staff continues to provide as much aid and assistance to patients.

#WATCH | Waterlogging was seen in the premises of district hospital in Katihar, Bihar due to heavy rainfall yesterday. pic.twitter.com/fKRrryltEk— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

Sadar Hospital in Katihar is not the only hospital in Bihar to have become inundated. In an overwhelmed healthcare system amid the second Covid-19 wave, premises of Bihar’s oldest hospital- Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) was seen in a sorry state with waterlogged, polluted areas, and pigs roaming inside the campus. Former Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav tweeted imaged from a waterlogged hospital in Bihar’s Darbhanga, calling it a ‘floating hospital’.

Doctor Ashutosh Kumar, who serves in the Covid ICU ward told news agency ANI, that doctors and nurses are at god’s mercy with high chances of infection from garbage and water-logging on the premises but they are helpless. Narrating the ordeal he added that the road to the new nurses’ hostel, especially for the ones serving in the Covid wards is damaged and water-logged.

