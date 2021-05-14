Bihar Lockdown Violators Made to Crawl on Elbows, Imitate Frogs to Discourage Stepping Out

At a time when the entire country is battling the second wave of Covid-19 and many states have imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, there are some people who are risking their lives while posing danger for others by stepping out of the house without any apparent work. Police are warning and imposing fines on such violators in many cities. Now, a video has come forward in which Bihar’s Kishanganj police can be seen punishing the lockdown violators in a unique way.

In the undated clip, around a dozen masked men can be seen crawling on their elbows and knees and some jumping like frogs in the middle of Dey Market area. The young men are surrounded by cops. When one of them, who is far behind others, stops to catch his breath, a policeman lands a blow on his back with a baton.

Kishanganj police in Bihar punishing all those , found loitering outside their homes violating the lockdown. They were made jump like frogs & scroll like crocodiles on the road.@NewIndianXpress @TheMornStandard @gsvasu_TNIE @khogensingh1 (pics-spl arrangement) pic.twitter.com/sVdsQr1g5x— Rajesh K Thakur (@hajipurrajesh) May 12, 2021

When the tasks were completed, the men were set free after being warned against roaming unnecessarily during the lockdown.

Interestingly, this is not the first time such a punishment has been given to the violators. In the first week of May, a group of people was punished in Depalpur town of Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The violators were asked to perform frog jumps on the beats of drums.

Meanwhile, the country has more than 37 lakh active Covid-19 cases and 2,62,317 deaths, as on 12pm on May 14. Bihar too has a total of 96,278 active Covid cases and 3,593 have succumbed to the virus. Many legislators, bureaucrats, and doctors in the state have also lost their lives.

Looking at the unprecedented rise in Covid cases, chief minister Nitish Kumar has extended the lockdown in the state till May 25. Earlier, the lockdown was scheduled to end on May 15. This decision was taken on Thursday during a high-level meeting chaired by the CM.

