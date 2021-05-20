Bihar Man Bids Farewell to Pet Dog with 'Band Baja', Entire Village Turns up for Funeral Procession

Bidding adieu to pets is never easy. But the passing of a pet was recently made easier for a man from Bihar after his entire village showed up for the funeral procession of his pet dog. The unique funeral procession was meant to express the man’ gratitude toward his beloved pet and say his final goodbyes.

The dog owner named Naresha arranged a funeral procession replete with a wedding band for his pet Tony in Vidyapati Nagar in the Samastipur district of Bihar. A bier was arranged for the pet and as the cart was being taken to the banks of Baya river, villagers joined the procession hearing the sound of the speakers.

Hence, the entire village paid tribute to the pet dog as villagers walked behind the canine while it was carried on a cart to the banks of a river for its last rites. As per rituals, the deceased was covered in a shroud and a flower garland was placed around it. The song Teri Meherbaniyanwas dedicated to the dog, who was buried on the banks of Baya river.The dog named Tony was not just the protector of its owner’s house but also the whole village. Hence, Tony was loved by all the villagers alike. In an interview with Dainik Bhaskar , Naresh shared that he had bought Tony from Sonpur Mela 12 years ago and that his pet was not just a dog, but an invaluable family member. Needless to say, he loved his pet immensely.

The bereaved pet owner went on to say that his dog proved to be his lucky charm and a ray of positivity in his life, which greatly improved for the better after Tony came into his life.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here