Bihar Man Gatecrashes Wedding of Ex-Girlfriend and Applies 'Sindoor' to Bride

A man from Bihar gatecrashed the wedding of his former lover during the Jaymala ceremony and walked up on the stage where bride and groom were about to exchange the Varmala, reported India Today. Before anyone could react, he snatched the garland from the groom’s hand and put it around the bride’s neck. He then went on to forcefully apply sindoor (vermilion) on the bride’s forehead. Things were sure not going to be taken lightly and they were not. Infuriated guests caught hold of the man and thrashed him even as the bride kept requesting to let him go.

Later, police were called to the venue and the lover was handed over to the cops. Upset over the incident, the groom’s family called the wedding off. The groom, identified as Akshay Kumar, said that since the bride was in a relationship with someone else, he did not want to go forward with the wedding.

But the biggest twist in the tale was yet to come. Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the lover and the bride had jointly hatched the conspiracy to disrupt the wedding. The two had planned things well in advance and the lover had come to the venue from the Khagaria district, on call of the bride. Now that’s some story for a dramatic movie!

The lover, later identified as Amit Kumar, was allowed to go home as there was no formal complaint from the side of the bride’s family.

