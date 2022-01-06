Bihar Man Gets Covid-19 Vaccine 11 Times, Says It's a 'Wonderful Thing'

A 84-year-old man from Bihar has claimed that he took the Covid-19 vaccine 11 times. State health department officials have launched a probe into the matter. Brahmadeo Mandal, hailing from Madhepura district, was caught before he could take his 12th shot at a local primary health centre. The New Indian Express reported that Mandal pulled this off by providing different identity cards and mobile phone numbers of his relatives to health care workers. Mandal claimed that not only was the vaccine a “wonderful thing" that had been introduced by the government, but also that he felt better each time he took the shot. He claims to be a retired postal department employee. According to him, he got vaccinated once each in February, March, May, June, July and August. In September, he got the vaccine three times.

Mandal used his Aadhar card, voter identity card and other documents to get vaccinated multiple times. He said that he furnished his Aadhar card and mobile phone number to get jabbed eight times, and his voter ID card and his wife’s mobile phone number three times more. The civil surgeon of Madhepura Dr Amrendra Pratap Shahi told The New Indian Express, “I have already ordered in inquiry to find out the truth. The probe will find out how the man in question managed to get so many shots of Covid vaccines."

This is not the first time that a strange occurrence has transpired in regard to Covid-19 vaccines. While there were initially multiple reports of people refusing to take the jab and going to extreme lengths to avoid it, some cases of fake certificates have also emerged. In December 2021, Karpi community health centre at Bihar’s Arwal district uploaded a list of Covid-19 vaccinated people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, and actors Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra on their portal, according to an NDTV report. They obviously had not gotten vaccinated in Bihar. Videos of the glaring blunder went viral and two computer operators have been suspended. The local administration ordered an investigation into the data fraud. RJD Arwal posted photos of the lists on Twitter.

