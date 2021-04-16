Bihar Man Prints Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Photo on Wedding Card, Rabri Devi Gets a Special Invite

Politicians in India have a clout like no other. And film stars and cricketers. Together personalities from these professions often command huge respect and love, often to absurd extremities. In a similar fashion, a man from Bihar’s Vaishali district, who has been an ardent admirer of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has gone to extreme lengths to express his admiration for the latter. Pawan Kumar Yadav, who is all set to tie the knot this April 23 has ensured his wedding invitation card becomes the talk of town due to its quirky content. The card has a picture of the Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, reported India.com.

That’s not all. Pawan has ensured his idol’s picture covers the centre of the card. It is also adorned with red and gold colors. The couple’s name is written below Prasad’s photo and on the top of the card, Pawan printed the RJD party symbol.

Pawan has also sent the card to the former CM and RJD leader’s wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, other son Tej Pratap Yadav along with some prominent RJD party leaders, inviting them to his big day.

Pawan has been an ardent fan of the former CM and thinks he is innocent in relation to the fodder scam for which he is currently lodged in jail. Being from a lower income class, Pawan felt his wedding card trick could help him reach out to the RJD leader instead. He also hopes that Yadav will bless him and his bride whenever he is released from prison.

Lalu Prasad Yadav was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment and fined Rs 60 lakh due to his involvement in the fodder scam in 2018. The Jharkhand high court recently deferred his bail plea to April 16 as the CBI wanted more time to probe.

