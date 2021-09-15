Bihar Man Refuses to Return Rs 5.5 Lakh Credited in Bank Error, Says 'PM Modi Sent it'

A man, hailing from Bihar’s Khagaria district, refused to return the money that he received due to a bank error, saying it was sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ranjit Das from Bakhtiyarpur village under Mansi police station had received the money- Rs 5.5 lakhs- due to an error by the Gramin Bank, as per a report by IANS. He claimed that he had this notion as PM Modi had “promised everyone" that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in their bank accounts and that he thought the money was the first installment of the same. Das, while making the claim that it was sent to him by the Prime Minister, added that he could not return the amount as he had already spent it and had no money left in his bank account.

“I was very happy when I received the money in March this year. I thought as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised every one of depositing Rs 15 lakh in their bank account, I thought that it could be the first installment of it. I have spent all the money. Now, I did not have money in my bank account," news agency IANS quoted Das as saying in a statement to police, as he was arrested.

The report quoted Mansi Station House Officer Deepak Kumar as stating that Das was arrested on the basis of a complaint registered by the manager of the Gramin Bank, and that further investigation on the case is under way.

In another exceptional case involving the Prime Minister and the state, a Bihar-based sculptor recently made a miniature statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that can be used as a money storage bank. Jai Prakash from Muzaffarpur got the idea when Modi announced a ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 last year aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. According to Prakash, the storage bank can hold up to Rs 1 lakh, in both coins and cash. Prakash said that he wanted to make the sculptures to inspire children to become like Modi. He said that it could be used to teach them about the Prime Minister, who, he claimed, is “the best in the world".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here