Bihar Man Seeks 'Patriotic, Expert in Child Raising' Wife in Bizarre Matrimonial Ad

Matrimonial ads are bizarre, at times. One such matrimonial advertisement was recently shared by a user on social media. Submerged quite deep into conservatism, the seeker, who apparently is unemployed, has listed myriad requirements for a “working girl” and has gone too far in being specific while listing the things he is looking for in his partner. The ad is posted by Dr Abhinao Kumar, who hails from Bihar and is “presently not working.”

After listing a few things about himself, the person starts spewing bizarre requirements. Some of them listed in the ad are “very fair, beautiful, very loyal, brave and rich.” In addition, the girl, according to the seeker, must be “an expert in child-raising.” And, it does not stop here. The ad also has a section where the text is written in all capitals. The part reads, “EXTREMELY PATRIOTIC TO INDIA WITH A KEEN DESIRE TO INCREASE INDIA’S MILITARY AND SPORTS CAPABILITIES.”

Take a look at the ad here:

Dentist Abhinao Kumar is looking for a wife. Anyone interested? pic.twitter.com/x1YTLRDCkz— Indranil (@TheBombayBombil) March 29, 2022

Since being shared, the advertisement has garnered some hilarious reactions. But alas, no reaction could ensue hilarity as the ad did. It doesn’t matter though. The reactions are still worth a gaze.

A user, who is also a doctor, could sense a “delusional psychiatric disorder” in the seeker.

This is hilarious😂Somehow I could sense a delusional psychiatric disorder here! But Yeah "presently unemployed is kind a deal breaker here😉. https://t.co/n3Zwac8WnU — Dr Priti MD🇮🇳 (प्रिति) (@priti899) March 31, 2022

Another wrote, “That is too many requirements for someone who is unemployed.”

That's too many requirements for someone who's unemployed https://t.co/xOigNKOm5b— 🇷🇺 (@RishiReformed) March 30, 2022

This user couldn’t help but wonder about the extremely crazy requirements if he was working.

Wonder what his demands would be if he was "presently working". https://t.co/jW0hxh5dVj— Garvita (@grrrvita) March 30, 2022

" Extremist but compassionate" took me out https://t.co/DdD84ruT7F— アドラッシュ (@_Battinson_) March 30, 2022

So, what do you think of this out-of-the-world ad by an out-of-this-world man?

