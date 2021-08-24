Bihar Man Tries to Tie Rakhi on Snakes, Gets Bitten Instead

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a man in Bihar decided to take a unique route to express his devotion that ended up costing him his life. According to media reports, the incident took place in Bihar’s Saran when a man who is identified as 25-year-old Manmohan tried to tie rakhi to a pair of snakes. A snake-charmer by profession, Manmohan had asked his sisters to tie rakhi to the pair of snakes, however, the ceremony which is performed to protect one from evil ended up taking the young man’s life. The video of the incident has also emerged on social media. As he was trying to perform the ritual and put vermillion on the snake’s heads, Manmhohan was bit by the snake. A video shared on Twitter shows how Manmohan was actively participating in the ritual with a substantial gathering of villagers watching him.

In the forty-five second video, Manmohan is seen holding the two snakes from their tails while his sisters and mother are standing up and handing him all the things required. It was during this time when he was busy looking up when the other snake sneaked next to his foot and bit him. Manmohan immediately reacted and stood up looking at the spot where the snake bit him. Manmohan walks away carrying the two snakes who were tied with the holy thread of Rakhi as the video ends.

According to India Today, Manmohan was taken to the nearest health centre at Ekma in the Saran district for treatment. Unfortunately, the Ekma health centre did not have the anti-venom injection. Manmohan was then taken to the Sadar Hospital in Chapra. But by the time he reached there, the doctors declared him dead since the venom spread through his body and it was too late to perform the treatment.

The report further mentioned that Manmohan used to rescue snakes, including the poisonous ones for nearly a decade. The young man also used to offer treatment to people who were bitten by snakes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here