'Jeevan Bhar Abhari': Bihar Man Urges CM to Ban Weddings in Covid-19 to Stop Girlfriend's Marriage

Many say that everything is fair in love and war. In a recent incident, a man from Bihar crossed all boundaries for his love. In order to stop his girlfriend’s wedding, he requested Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to impose a ban on weddings in the state keeping in mind the coronavirus crisis. Panjak Kumar Gupta’s tweet on one of CM’s posts lightened up everyone’s mood and provided some much needed fodder for laughter.

The story instantly went viral on social media and people couldn’t help but laugh after reading Pankaj’s request to CM Nitish. The eccentric request garnered many funny responses on Twitter.

सर अगर शादी-ब्याह पे भी रोक लगा देते तो मेरी girlfriend की शादी थी 19 मई को वह भी रुक जाती"आप का हम जीवन भर आभारी रहेंगे 🙏🙏— Pankaj Kumar Gupta (@PankajK78249443) May 13, 2021

The incident unfolded on a post that Nitish posted on May 13. The tweet elaborated on the positive results of lockdown. The state’s health situation has improved considerably. Bihar reported 6,894 new cases and a 5.73 per cent positivity rate on May 16. In his post, the CM wrote that the lockdown throughout state could be given credit for the declining number of cases.

It was on this post that Pankaj replied in Hindi. In his comment, Pankaj suggested that if the CM could impose a ban on weddings, then his girlfriend’s wedding, which was scheduled to be held on May 19, would also be hindered. He also added that he will be grateful to the CM forever if he helps him out.

Shaadi ruk gayi to baad me karoge shaadi usse ???— Farukh Khan (@Pathanitweet) May 16, 2021

Aapada me awsar 🙂 Nitish ji, meri bhi vinti hai, pankaj bhai ki request par sangyan le !!— Amit Kumar Sengupta (@poet_amit) May 16, 2021

Twitter users went on a roll after this and started posting advice and questions on Pankaj’s comment. One user asked if Pankaj would marry his girlfriend if her wedding is cancelled. While some users requested the CM to help him out in his time of crisis. Some pragmatic people commented that love is just a part of life and not its core, it is fine to fall in love but one should also be capable enough to nurture it in the long run.

Are bhai Love is only part of life It is not heart of life Hm love k khilaf nhi hai love karo lekin sbse phle us love ko pane k kabil bn jao taki wo kisi or k pas n ja ske …… — SHAILESH KUMAR GUPTA (@SHAILES78643161) May 18, 2021

As far as the coronavirus situation is concerned, India has recorded 2.59 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and over 4,200 deaths in the past 24 hours. Different states have enforced lockdowns with varying restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

