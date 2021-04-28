Bihar Man Watches Wife of 7 Years Marry Her Lover with Teary Eyes, Gives Blessings

Remember the 1999 Sanjay Leela Bhansali blockbuster, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam? Most people at that time thought the role played by Ajay Devgn cannot be seen in real life, as no husband would want to reunite his wife with her lover. However, 22 years after the release of the film, the real-life version of the movie played out in Sultanganj city of Bhagalpur district in Bihar where a man has married off his wife of nearly seven years to her lover.

The woman, Sapna Kumari, from Khagaria district of Bihar was married to Uttam Mandal of Sultanganj in 2014 and the couple was leading a “happy” life until one day Sapna met one of Uttam’s relative, Raju Kumar, who was younger to her. She fell in love with Raju, who lived in the same locality as the couple, and the two had an affair for some time before Uttam found out about it.

At first, Uttam was shocked and was against it. Even her parents and in-laws tried to convince her in order to save their marriage, but she persisted. According to Times Now , over the years, the couple had two children too, but Sapna’s love for Raju did not fade. Gradually, the relationship between Sapna and Uttam started to sour as the two started quarrelling over this issue. Eventually, Uttam agreed to Sapna's relationship and agreed to marry her off to Raju.

Uttam arranged for a ceremony at a nearby Durga temple and got them married in the presence of his and Sapna’s family members. He also blessed them to have a happy life. However, it was reported that Uttam had tears in his eyes while he watched his wife marrying someone else.

When the news about the unique wedding spread in the area, many people flocked to the temple to witness it.

Meanwhile, both the kids are currently staying with Uttam as Sapna has refused to keep the children with her.

