Bihar Man's Plea to Raise Baggage Limit to Carry Covid Kit to Village Gets Approved By Airline

On June 10, a Twitter user Anupam Priyadarshi asked airline company Indigo to raise the 15 kg baggage limit so that he could carry free Covid-19 kits from Delhi to his village Bankatwa, 30 kilometers far from Motihari in East Champaran, Bihar. Priyadarshi said in another tweet that the airline company agreed to his demand. Later, the famous poet and former Aam Aadmi Party politician Kumar Vishwas responded by applauding Priyadarshi’s efforts and thanking the airline company.

Hey @IndiGo6E . I'm planning to go home by your flight. I'm willing to carry some Corona Care Kits with me to distribute villagers free . (Sanitizer, Mask & medicines) This may exceed my 15kg baggage limit. Could you pls increase my baggage limit for this nobal cause?— Anupam Priyadarshi (@anupamgoodhai) June 10, 2021

Priyadarshi tweeted to Indigo explaining his demand, to which Indigo replied that they had sent a direct message to him on Twitter. About two hours later, Pridarshi tweeted mentioning Vishwas that the airliner agreed to his demand and now once again, Vishwas provided him with the free covid care kits, with which he was set to travel to his village. Responding to Priyadarshi’s tweet, Vishwas wrote that if one has courage in their heart, everything comes to their help. According to a report by Indian Express, Priyadarshi got 60 kits to carry with him from Vishwas’ office. The kits also included masks, sanitisers, and vaporizers.

We've written to you via DM. ~Shashi— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 10, 2021

Many social media users praised Priyadarshi’s efforts saying that these little acts of help were important.

Are wah!!.. Ab to aasman wale bhi aap ke kaam ki respect kar rahe hai😀. Very good gesture @IndiGo6E . 👍🏻, these little helps.. Make it big.— shipra bhargava (@bhargavashipra) June 10, 2021

In a Facebook post on Saturday, June 12, Priyadarshi informed that he boarded a flight to Patna from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi.

22-year-old Priyadarshi is a PhD scholar in Hindi at the Mahatma Gandhi Central University of Bihar, Motihari. According to one of his Facebook posts, he was recently selected as a PhD candidate by the University of Delhi. As per the Indian Express report, Priyadarshi’s topic of research is the “contribution of Dr Kumar Vishwas in the revival of the oral tradition of modern Hindi poetry.”

Talking to the news organisation, he also admitted that he was surprised that everything worked out smoothly. He expressed his gratitude towards the poet-politician and the airline company.

