Bihar Sculptor Makes PM Modi Statues That Double as Money Storage Bank

A Bihar-based sculptor has made a miniature statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that can be used as a money storage bank. Jai Prakash from Muzaffarpur got the idea when Modi announced a ‘Janata Curfew’ on March 22 last year aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19. According to Prakash, the storage bank can hold up to Rs 1 lakh, in both coins and cash. Prakash said that he wanted to make the sculptures to inspire children to become like Modi. He said that it could be used to teach them about the Prime Minister, who, he claimed, is “the best in the world".

“I felt that he has been making efforts to save the country," Prakash said, referring to the Prime Minister, according to a report by ANI. “I decided to make it to save money." The money bank took about a month to make, he further said. He started to sell it at the market soon after making it.

However, the artist has not received any financial benefit on account of his artwork yet. Hoping to get the same, he said even a loan would aid his business.

We can save money (both coins & notes) worth around Rs 1 Lakh. It took me around a month to make this after which I started selling it in the market. This can also be used to teach children about our PM, who is the best in the world: Jai Prakash, a sculptor in Muzaffarpur (2/2) pic.twitter.com/cSNb3OqYHP— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

The Prime Minister is no stranger to statues being made in his image. In 2017, one of his fans announced plans to construct a temple in his name with a 100 feet statue. JP Singh, a retired engineer in Western Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, plans to construct a 100 feet statue of Modi in Sardhana town. Singh, who retired from government service last week, also plans to construct a temple named ‘Modi Mandir’, though he made it clear that it is only being named in the PM’s honour and will not be used to worship the man in anyway. Singh said he will hold a ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ to start construction on October 23.

Modi’s wax statue was officially unveiled at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in London in 2016. Praising the hard work of the artists, Modi had said, “What can I say? As far as art is concerned, the Madame Tussauds team is exceptional at what they do. What Lord Brahma does normally is what the artists there are doing." The figure was dressed in his signature kurta in cream with jacket and featured in a traditional pose making a namaste gesture. He had been involved in the creation of his figure and had givem Madame Tussauds’ artists a sitting in New Delhi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here