Bihar Woman Tries to Forcefully Bring Home Husband Who's 'on the Run' for 2 Years

Bystanders outside a Bihar court witnessed an ugly fight as a woman along with her son tried to take her estranged husband home forcefully. The drama unfolded in broad daylight and was captured in a video that was later shared on Facebook by NewJ. In the clip, the woman was seen grabbing a man so as to not let him go. As an onlooker enquired about the identity of the man, the woman said he is her husband who had been absconding for 2 years. She added that he was on the run and was neither coming home nor appearing before the court.

Reportedly, the incident took place outside the Hajipur court in Bihar. The couple had filed for a divorce but the woman, Mamta Kumari, claimed that her husband, Abhay Kumar Singh, wouldn’t appear before the court. However, his wife and son got hold of him and tried to take him home once he did.

It was learned that the pair got married in 2001 and even have a 20-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.

The wife shared that her husband’s brother had lodged five cases against her that were hampering her children’s education. The video showed her catching hold of Singh while their son also steps in and tries to take his father home.

While the woman claimed that her husband abandoned them and didn’t show up for two years, Singh said that he left home after being harassed by the family. Singh admitted that she was his wife and claimed that he provided the family with everything he was capable of.

He shared that he sent their daughter to study in Hyderabad but she skipped all her exams. On being asked about the reason behind his frustration, Singh responded that his son often hangs out late at night and doesn’t listen to him. “Neither the daughter is in my control nor the son is in my control,” Singh is heard saying.

He further said that his wife demands money from him and asks him to live separately while her brother threatens to beat him up. He even claimed of having a recording to prove the allegations. Soon policemen arrived at the scene, an officer said that it is a family matter and they will investigate it.

The ruckus ended after police intervened and directed the duo to leave the court premises separately.

