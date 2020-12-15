Bihar Youth Who Once Worked in Namkeen Factory to Earn Rs 50 a Day Graduates as Army Officer

Inspiring stories of people defying all odds and working hard day and night to pursue their dreams reach us and touch our hearts every day. Another inspiring story that has won hearts on the internet is of a 28-year-old Balbanka Tiwari, who hails from SundarpurBarja village in Arrah, Bihar. Belonging to a farmer family, Tiwari graduated from Indian Military Officer Academy (IMA) after years of hard work and struggle.

He transitioned from being a sepoy to an officer in the Indian Army in front of his wife, mother and four-month-old daughter, who all witnessed the ceremony teary eyed.

Due to the pandemic, lockdown and his training schedule, Tiwari could not go home to witness the birth of his daughter. He finally saw his tiny tot for the first time on December 12 during his ceremony. His mother, Munni Devi said that her son had struggled a lot and had started working at the young age of 16 to support the family. He used to work for 12 hours just to earn Rs 50 to Rs100 per day.The farmer’s son also said that only ‘grit and faith’ brought him this far.

In conversation with TOI, Tiwari shared his life story in which he mentioned that he had moved to Rourkela in Odisha to find a better job prospect and he used to work in a factory that cut iron springs and rods. Then, he joined a namkeen factory, along with continuing his education and taking tuition and studying for joining the Army. Sharing how he was inspired by his relative who was a jawan in the army, Tiwari said he was fascinated by the amount of respect the relative received in their village.

Tiwari cleared the entrance exam of the Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) Centre of the Army in Bhopal in his second attempt in 2012. After working as a jawan for next 5 years, he prepared for the exams of Army Cadet College to transit from sepoy to officer. And after years of hard work, he cracked it in 2017. Unable to contain his happiness, he also said that he is so happy that now he can serve the nation as an officer and his father would pick up the newspaper in the morning and tell everyone around that his son made their village proud.