Bihar's Purnia Central Jail to Soon Install ATM for Prisoners to Withdraw Cash

Prisoners in Purnia central jail in Bihar will soon be able to withdraw money from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for their daily use. Usually, family members of prisoners come to jail to hand over cash to them.

According to Hindustan Times, with the installation of the ATM, jail authorities aim to prevent crowding at the jail gate by family members of prisoners.

The inmates earn between Rs 52 to Rs 103 for working four to eight hours inside the jail premises. The amount earned by them is deposited into their bank accounts. Recently, amid COVID-19 situation, the prisoners made face masks that were supplied to various jails of Kosi and Seemanchal regions.

Each of them is allowed to keep up to Rs 500 cash, as per the rules mentioned in jail manual. The prisoners were paid by cheques till January 2019 and after that they have been receiving their wages in bank accounts.

The national daily has reported quoting Purnia central jail Superintendent Jitendra Kumar as saying that a letter has been sent to the State Bank of India for installation of an ATM and the bank is expected to do it in a fortnight.

“Out of 750 inmates, 600 have their accounts in various banks and 400 have been issued ATM cards and the rest would get it soon,” Kumar said.

He also said that the installation of the ATM will help lessen the crowd as family members or acquaintances of most prisoners come to give the money.

The Superintendent stated that the inmates will be able to use cards to buy items of daily use like soaps, hair oil and eatables, among others.

Four years ago, inmates in Nagpur central jail were provided SBI ATM cards for use inside the premises. The jail was chosen as a pilot project.

According to PTI, the plan was to extend the ATM card facility to over 10,000 inmates in nine Central prisons across Maharashtra.