Bijnor Farm Labourer's Daughter Makes it to AIIMS, Proud Parents Want Her To Serve the Village

Studying at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is the dream of most medical aspirants of the country. However, it is extremely difficult to get the rank worthy of AIIMS in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Top ranking students get admission at the premier medical institution of India. Students usually require the best of resources to get admission into AIIMS.

But a brilliant daughter of a farm labourer has landed a seat in AIIMS despite the lack of resources, reported The Times of India.

Charul Honariya, the daughter of a farm labourer, is now attending AIIMS online classes from her home in Kiratpur village in Bijnor. Although the internet quality and electricity supply interrupt her studies, she tries her best to attend classes by sitting on the terrace of her home, the one place in her house where she receives the best internet quality.

The 18-year-old medical student uses her smartphone to take classes. The report mentions that Charul has grown up amidst poverty and her home still does not have a cooler and refrigerator.

She said, “I remember the times when we would not have even a single rupee in our house. My father had to borrow if we had to buy anything.” However, Charul’s hardwork and determination secured her a seat at AIIMS. The girl ranked 10 in the SC category in NEET and secured an admission at AIIMS.

But this is not the first achievement for the Bijnor girl. She had cracked the admission test for Vidyagyan in Bulandshahr when she was in 6th standard. Vidyagyan is a rural leadership academy by Shiv Nadar Foundation.

Speaking about her first meeting with Charul, her Biology teacher from school, Shalini Almadi said, “She wanted to become a doctor and I could actually see a doctor in her.”

In 12th standard, the medical student studied Psychology along with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English. Her aggregate score in the 12th standard was 93 percent.

Charul said that she is thankful to her parents for believing in her and allowing her to pursue medicine. She said that in her village, the girls are forced to drop out of school and later forced to get married.

With the support of the parents and her hard work, Charul is set to become the first doctor from her village. Shaoukeen Singh, Charul’s father, is extremely proud of his daughter and hopes that she will one day work for her fellow villagers.