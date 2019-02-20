English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bikaner Youth Pays Tribute to 71 Martyred Soldiers By Tattooing Their Names on His Body
Gopal Saharan said he tattooed the 71 names on his body to pay homage to the gallant Indian soldiers as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
Photo for representation purpose only. | News18
Loading...
A youth from Sridungargar town has tattooed the names of 71 martyred soldiers, including the ones killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack, on his body "to pay homage to the gallant soldiers".
Gopal Saharan said he tattooed the 71 names on his body to pay homage to the gallant Indian soldiers as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
Saharan, a member of patriotic group Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade, said he found this unique way to pay tributes to the soldiers for it would give inspiration to others.
Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including the commander who masterminded the terror attack, were later killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir district, in which four army personnel and a civilian also died.
Huge show of solidarity was observed across India to pay tribute to the slain personnel during the terror attack.
(With PTI inputs)
Gopal Saharan said he tattooed the 71 names on his body to pay homage to the gallant Indian soldiers as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
Saharan, a member of patriotic group Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade, said he found this unique way to pay tributes to the soldiers for it would give inspiration to others.
#Bikaner youth Gopal Saharan pays tribute to #CRPFJawan by printing (tattooing) names of all 40 martyrs on his back who lost their lives in the recent #PulwamaAttack @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/4JXUdf5MRm— Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) February 19, 2019
Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including the commander who masterminded the terror attack, were later killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir district, in which four army personnel and a civilian also died.
Huge show of solidarity was observed across India to pay tribute to the slain personnel during the terror attack.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Youth Participate In Army Recruitment Drive In Kashmir's Uri
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 IAF Jets Collide Mid-air During Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: How Paul Rudd's Ant-Man Will Play Crucial Role into Infinity War Ending & New Film
- Malaika Arora Opens Up on Divorce from Arbaaz Khan: We were Making Each Other Extremely Unhappy
- Apple Expected to Refresh iPad, MacBook Pro Line-up: Here Are The Details
- Tom Holland Confirms Avengers Endgame Theory, Luka Chuppi Not To Release in Pakistan
- Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results