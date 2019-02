Bikaner Youth Pays Tribute to 71 Martyred Soldiers By Tattooing Their Names on His Body

#Bikaner youth Gopal Saharan pays tribute to #CRPFJawan by printing (tattooing) names of all 40 martyrs on his back who lost their lives in the recent #PulwamaAttack @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/4JXUdf5MRm — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) February 19, 2019

A youth from Sridungargar town has tattooed the names of 71 martyred soldiers, including the ones killed in the recent Pulwama terror attack, on his body "to pay homage to the gallant soldiers".Gopal Saharan said he tattooed the 71 names on his body to pay homage to the gallant Indian soldiers as they sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.Saharan, a member of patriotic group Bhagat Singh Youth Brigade, said he found this unique way to pay tributes to the soldiers for it would give inspiration to others.Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including the commander who masterminded the terror attack, were later killed in an encounter in the south Kashmir district, in which four army personnel and a civilian also died.Huge show of solidarity was observed across India to pay tribute to the slain personnel during the terror attack.(With PTI inputs)