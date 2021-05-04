Bill and Melinda Gates’ Daughter Opens up on Parents' Divorce in Viral Instagram Post

Soon after the billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates made a public announcement about their divorce after 27 years of marriage, their oldest daughter Jennifer Gates has revealed that their family has been going through a ‘challenging stretch of time’.

Soon after the official statement of the divorce, the 25-year-old took to Instagram and posted a story.

“It’s been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time and am grateful for the space to do so,” she said.

Ever since the news broke, there have been speculations about what the billionaire couple will split their estate worth USD 130 billion. As per reports, Melinda did not sign a prenuptial agreement with Bill, who is currently the fourth richest person in the world.

She further said that she would not personally comment further on anything around the separation. Jennifer is the oldest of three children of Bill and Melinda. The couple also has a 21-year-old son Rory and 18-year-old daughter Phoebe.

In a joint statement, the Gates announced their decision of divorce saying ‘we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple’.

According to the statement issued by the couple, they have made the decision to end their marriage after a great deal of thought and a lot of work on their relationship.

“We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they said in a statement.

The statement further said that both Melinda and Bill Gates will continue to share a belief in that mission and would continue to work together at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the world’s largest private charitable foundation.

Bill was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at well over $100 billion. Now, he is the world’s fourth-richest person with a net worth of $130.5 billion, according to Forbes.

They were married in 1994 in Hawaii. They met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987.

