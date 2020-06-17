Bill Burr Jokingly Takes a Dig at Joe Rogan for Not Wanting to Wear Face Mask amid Pandemic

Over the weekend, actor Bill Burr appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. Burr and Rogan talked for three hours about the Covid-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests, and other things.

The stand-up comedian, while in conversation on the JRE podcast with the host, also reflected a great deal upon the significance of masks in everyday life. The commodity became an indispensable need since the novel coronavirus became a pandemic instigating unforeseen conditions in the world.

Burr said, “I just love how wearing a mask became like this soft thing you’re doing. It’s like being courteous.”

Burr informed that people in his locality have not been wearing masks and are moving in and out as usual, disregarding quarantine.

Rogan enquired how Burr felt about walking around with a mask on his face to which Burr amusingly canned Rogan in response.

“I’m not gonna be sitting here with no medical degree listening to you with no medical degree.. All I do is watch the news every two weeks. Mask or no mask? Still mask. Okay,” quipped Burr.

Bill Burr busting Joe Rogan's balls for not wearing a mask is my new favourite thing. pic.twitter.com/1llbHqPpxF — Abbas (Physically Distanced) Momin (@AbbasMomin) June 13, 2020

Burr told Rogan that men don’t wear masks yet Burr mocks Rogan for choosing not to wear a mask in public for safety.

In his defense, Rogan pointed out that according to the WHO one doesn’t need to wear a mask unless treating a coronavirus patient. Burr was seemingly amused that people continue to wear masks anyway. When Rogan said he never wears a mask, Burr huffed he doesn’t have the kind of body to wear one.