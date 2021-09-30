Bill Cosby Tried to Defend Sex Trafficker R Kelly, Got Shut Down on Twitter

Disgraced singer R. Kelly was found guilty on all nine charges in a decade-long sex trafficking case, on Monday. As per an NPR report, the trial at a New York federal court lasted seven weeks, and accusations against Kelly had been made for the better part of 25 years. The charges against him include sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child, bribery and racketeering. Now, Bill Cosby, who was freed after a sexual assault case against him was overturned, has come to the defence of Kelly. In an interview with New York Post, Cosby’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt seemed to blame racism, when he said that the former felt Kelly got “railroaded" at the trial and that he “wasn’t going to catch a break" in it. Wyatt further alleged that lawyer Gloria Allred, who represented the survivors in both Cosby’s and Kelly’s cases, “did the same thing with [Kelly] that she did with him [Cosby]".

Social media, however, was having none of it. Twitter was flooded with memes that shut Cosby’s line of argument down. They made some compelling arguments on how racism was not responsible for Kelly’s conviction and that there were too many worthy causes in which to defend people of colour, who were in need of concerted defence much more than a powerful man guilty of abuse. More importantly, news reports state that most of those who were abused by Kelly were young Black girls. Here are some of the memes that got many likes and retweets on the microblogging platform.

Bill Cosby defending R. Kelly pic.twitter.com/CId5CnJSvQ— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) September 29, 2021

Who had “Bill Cosby defending R. Kelly” on their 2021 Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/UKPFfEYumj— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 29, 2021

Let’s hear more about what Bill Cosby has to say pic.twitter.com/vginLTLA6Z— Dumb Beezie (@dumbbeezie) September 29, 2021

Bill Cosby could've just slithered away from prison. But no. Of course he's out here defending child sex trafficker R. Kelly. pic.twitter.com/xI6GKcN70K — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) September 29, 2021

there’s so many Black men to advocate for. why y’all choose robert kelly, bill cosby, tory lanez or other abusers is beyond me.(it’s not but it is) — have you ever worn a seatbelt? (@pants_so_short) September 22, 2021

When Bill Cosby decided it was important for him to defend R. Kelly: 👀 pic.twitter.com/wk8ZXdafd3— Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) September 29, 2021

ShutThaFckUp Bill Cosby….. pic.twitter.com/o7Kxb8TPJs— Coming in HOT!🔥😷…President ByeDon (@JAPITTER) September 29, 2021

Cosby’s and Kelly’s are just two of the many cases involving high-profile celebrities: last year, former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was convicted of sexual assault by a New York jury, not least due to the efforts of the watershed #MeToo movement. Once one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed producers, Weinstein was accused of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping an aspiring actor Jessica Mann. In fact, in 2019, the CEO of Time’s Up, which arose as a movement in response to the Weinstein scandal, resigned after her own son was accused of sexual misconduct.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here