Bill Gates Explains 'Wild' Idea of Internet to Laughing Audience in Viral Video From 1995

Bill Gates appeared on the Late Show With David Letterman back in 1995 and attempted to explain what the Internet is, to a laughing audience. The internet was still in its infancy and not capable of most of what it is able to achieve today; even so, at one point, Letterman said, “It’s wild what’s going on.” When Letterman asked Gates what the hell the internet is, the Microsoft co-founder replied, “A place where people can publish information. They can have their own homepage, companies are there, the latest information.”

Letterman wasn’t fully convinced of the necessity of the internet. Discussing about getting to hear a baseball match on your computer, he asked, “…Does radio ring a bell?” When Gates explained the “small difference” of getting to hear the match anytime you want, Letterman joked, “[Do] tape recorders ring a bell?”

Over the course of the episode, Gates also happened to predict the advent of Artificial Intelligence and how computers might come to “think” on their own. He called the idea of an intelligent computer a “very scary thought” and to this day, he does maintain that Artificial Intelligence holds both promise and dangers, as per a CNBC report. On how to execute AI, Gates said, “That turns out to be a very tough problem. In fact, there has been almost no progress made on it, so no one knows what that will happen. Some people think it will never happen.”

He also told Letterman how one could find other people with the same interests as theirs on the internet. We have come from there to the age of Twitter wars, and within the lifetime of both Gates and Letterman!

