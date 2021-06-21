Potatoes for McDonald's, Onions, Corn: All the Food Bill Gates' New York-sized Massive Farmland Grows

He is one of the richest men in the world and a renowned philanthropist, but it seems Bill Gates is also quite invested in farming. According to a report by NBC and The Land Report, Bill and Melinda Gates, who have announced their divorce, own 2,69,000 acres of farmland across 18 states of the United states which is even bigger than the size of New York City.

The report mentioned that Gates’ land holdings grow a variety of crops across the US. From 70,000 acres in north Louisiana, where soybeans, corn, cotton and rice are grown, to 20,000 acres in the state of Nebraska, where farmers grow soybeans. In the state of Washington, Gates couple owns more than 14,000 acres of farmland that includes massive potato fields which are visible from space. It was also reported that some of the potatoes grown on the land are even processed into french fries for American fast food giant McDonald’s. Farmers also grow carrots on the property owned by Gates’ in Florida. The farmland was purchased through a group of companies that are all connected to the couple’s investment group, Cascade Investments.

However, owning the vast lands across the country has got nothing to do with Bill’s announcement of dedicating his resources to save the planet. In an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit three months ago, Bill was asked how his ownership of land is affecting family farms, industrialization of agriculture, and bringing resources to uneasy corporate control. The user further mentioned that these are each important social, economic, and environmental considerations.

Responding to the query, Bill wrote that his investment group chose to acquire the land. He clarified that the decision is not connected to climate, however he affirmed that the agriculture sector is crucial and with more productive seeds we can avoid deforestation and help the continent of Africa to deal with the climate difficulty they are already facing. Bill also wrote that it is unclear how cheap biofuels can be made but if they are cheap it can solve the aviation and truck emissions.

