5-min read

Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tim Cook: How Twitter Paid Tribute to Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen

Rest in peace, Paul Allen.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tim Cook: How Twitter Paid Tribute to Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen
File photo of Paul Allen. (Reuters)
Paul Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with his childhood friend Bill Gates in the 1970s and later went on to become an investor, philanthropist and sports team owner, passed away on Monday after his battle with cancer at age 65.

Allen died just two weeks after publicly revealing that non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he fought into remission nine years ago had returned.

"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend," Allen's sister Jody said in a statement announcing his death.

Soon after the news of his death broke out, several from the tech community, actors, and the NFL world came out to pay their tributes.

Oscar winner and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio wrote: "Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Allen, who was a strong advocate for environmental protection. He and the team at Vulcan played a pivotal role in developing the Shark Conservation Fund alongside LDF. His legacy lives on via his incredible work as a philanthropist and investor."




Allen, who owned the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers teams, sent the NFL world in a state of shock.







"The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever," head coach of Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll wrote on his Twitter.



















Pearl Jam paid tribute to Allen with a Seattle Seahawks guitar pick.




"I have learned so much from him – his inquisitiveness, curiosity and push for high standards are something that will continue to inspire me and all of us at Microsoft," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote in a statement.




Founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Amazon had something to say.




Apple chief Tim Cook sent out his condolences to Allen.




Bill Gates was heartbroken at the news of his best friend's demise.

"I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him. But Paul wasn't content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people's lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, "If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it." That's the kind of person he was. Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously."

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer called Allen a "truly wonderful, bright and inspiring person -- and a great friend."




Here's a photo of Allen with Gates that is doing the rounds on social media. It was Allen who came up with the name - Microsoft.


