Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tim Cook: How Twitter Paid Tribute to Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen
Rest in peace, Paul Allen.
File photo of Paul Allen. (Reuters)
Allen died just two weeks after publicly revealing that non-Hodgkin's lymphoma he fought into remission nine years ago had returned.
"My brother was a remarkable individual on every level. While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend," Allen's sister Jody said in a statement announcing his death.
Soon after the news of his death broke out, several from the tech community, actors, and the NFL world came out to pay their tributes.
Oscar winner and environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio wrote: "Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Allen, who was a strong advocate for environmental protection. He and the team at Vulcan played a pivotal role in developing the Shark Conservation Fund alongside LDF. His legacy lives on via his incredible work as a philanthropist and investor."
Sad to hear of the passing of Paul Allen, who was a strong advocate for environmental protection. He and the team at Vulcan played a pivotal role in developing the Shark Conservation Fund alongside LDF. His legacy lives on via his incredible work as a philanthropist and investor.— Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) October 16, 2018
Allen, who owned the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers teams, sent the NFL world in a state of shock.
Your leadership inspired us.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 16, 2018
We thank you.
We love you. pic.twitter.com/3iOYFRIc14
We miss you.— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018
We thank you.
We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R
"The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever," head coach of Seattle Seahawks Pete Carroll wrote on his Twitter.
Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten.— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018
The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever.
Rest In Peace, Paul Allen. pic.twitter.com/l03ZfAZmyh— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2018
Thirty years as Blazers owner, 23 trips to the Western playoffs, two NBA Finals appearances (1990 and 1992) and a relentless advocate for Portland, the Pacific Northwest and small market NBA franchises. https://t.co/GSPkGIxuk0— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2018
So sad to hear about the passing of @Seahawks owner Paul Allen. In my 4 years in Sea he treated me, my teammates & the coaches w/great honor & respect. The Hawks treat their players as well or better than any organization because of him. My prayers go out to his family.— Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) October 15, 2018
Rest In Peace Paul Allen. Thank you for everything! You will be missed. My prayers go to the entire Allen family.— Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) October 15, 2018
It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of @PaulGAllen, our founder and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts. All of us who worked with Paul feel an inexpressible loss today. https://t.co/OMLZ7ivvSD pic.twitter.com/Bfa8kK6Q8e— Vulcan Inc. (@VulcanInc) October 15, 2018
Pearl Jam paid tribute to Allen with a Seattle Seahawks guitar pick.
RIP Paul Allen. Thank you for your immeasurable contributions to the community and beyond... Rock on. pic.twitter.com/0C33KqA47k— Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) October 16, 2018
"I have learned so much from him – his inquisitiveness, curiosity and push for high standards are something that will continue to inspire me and all of us at Microsoft," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wrote in a statement.
Statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the passing of Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/1iLDLenLKz— Microsoft (@Microsoft) October 15, 2018
Founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Amazon had something to say.
Very sad to hear of Paul Allen’s passing. His passion for invention and pushing forward inspired so many. He was relentless to the end. My heart goes out to Paul’s family and friends.— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 15, 2018
Apple chief Tim Cook sent out his condolences to Allen.
Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 15, 2018
Bill Gates was heartbroken at the news of his best friend's demise.
"I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him. But Paul wasn't content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people's lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, "If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it." That's the kind of person he was. Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously."
Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer called Allen a "truly wonderful, bright and inspiring person -- and a great friend."
Paul was a truly wonderful, bright and inspiring person—- and a great friend. I will miss him https://t.co/HYhtgZGo8C— Steve Ballmer (@Steven_Ballmer) October 15, 2018
Here's a photo of Allen with Gates that is doing the rounds on social media. It was Allen who came up with the name - Microsoft.
Paul Allen and Bill Gates, Lakeside School, 1970 pic.twitter.com/vWFnUi9cq0— Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) October 16, 2018
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
E-Buzz: Big Little Things
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- Sajid Khan was Obnoxious, Extremely Sexist and Ridiculous: Dia Mirza
- Google Pixel 3 XL Review: A Phone With a Human Touch Proves Perfectionism is Overrated
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics