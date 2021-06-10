She Told Us So! Old Video of Woman Prepping for Global Pandemic in 2012 Resurfaces

When the COVID-19 outbreak first happened towards the end of 2019 in China, not many could gauge the extent of its harm and spread. Initially, many rubbished views of it taking shape of an epidemic. But the virus soon spread rapidly and caught most of the world unprepared. By March 2021, many countries were forced into a lockdown, bringing lives to a halt. Most of us did not know about ways to deal with the virus and stop its spread, however, this woman named Donna Nash had been preparing for a pandemic seven years before a virus like COVID-19.

In a National Geographic video that was shared in 2012, Donna talks about her preparation for a possible global pandemic that could soon hit the world. Her predictions about a global pandemic are so accurate that they can freak out anyone.

Donna says that she is often worried about a pandemic and points out the viral pandemics that have hit the world in the past were taken lightly initially and it resulted in the deaths of thousands of people. Worried about the effects of a pandemic for her family, she was all prepared with ways that could protect them from a virus.

When no one was even seriously thinking about a pandemic, Donna had stockpiled thousands of protective masks and gloves in her garage. She even stored pandemic protective kits with isolation gowns, Antiviral tissues, N95 masks, heavy-duty sanitiser, goggles and hair covers.

Now that’s some real preparedness for a situation! Her prediction did come out true when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in 2019. The deadly virus has now claimed millions of lives across the world.

Donnah is not the only one who predicted a possible outbreak. In one of his Ted Talks back in 2015, billionaire Bill Gates had talked about an outbreak of potential virus like that of COVID-19 and emphasized that we should be prepared for such a situation.

During the first COVID-19 outbreak last year, the video of Gates’ wild predictions went viral on the internet and left people wondering how could he be so accurate about it.

