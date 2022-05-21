Bill Gates Responds to Redditor's Tough Question on Jeffrey Epstein Connection

Bill Gates did a Reddit AMA recently and some murky subjects were broached. Gates replied directly to Redditors asking him some uncomfortable questions about his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Gates has previously said that he regretted his gatherings with Epstein, the wealthy financial manager who was accused of child sex trafficking. “It was a huge mistake to spend time with him, to give him the credibility of being there,” he told CNN last year. In Thursday’s AMA, a Redditor asked Gates, “Just what was Epsteins island like? What did you do there? [sic]” Gates replied: “I never visited any of his islands. I did have meetings where Global Health funding was discussed. In retrospect I regret meeting with him.”

Gates’ answer was polarising and different Reddit users had different takes as to the timing of Gates’ association with Epstein.

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper last year, Gates had said he only met with Epstein in the hopes of raising more money to deal with global health issues.

“I had several dinners with him, you know, hoping that what he said about getting billions of philanthropy for global health through contacts that he had might emerge,” Gates said. “When it looked like that wasn’t a real thing, that relationship ended.”

Recently, Gates weighed in on Elon Musk’s move to buy Twitter. Gates was responding to speculations around his disagreement with Musk, saying that the Tesla CEO could possibly make Twitter a “worse” platform.

Speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, Gates said he is unsure of Musk’s intention of buying the micro-blogging platform. During his chat, Gates also talked about shorting Tesla, something Elon Musk had reportedly confronted him about, among other things. “He actually could make it worse,” Gates said. He also said that buying Twitter is an uncertain move from Musk. Gates said it is not clear what Musk will do with Twitter, before backtracking a little, saying that he won’t assume what’s going to happen. “If Musk makes Twitter worse, I’ll speak about that, but I won’t assume what’s going to happen,” Gates said.

