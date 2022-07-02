CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bill Gates Shared His Entry-level CV and It's Still On-point 48 Years Later

In the resume, Bill Gates also mentions his childhood friend, Paul G Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft. (Credits: AP; Bill Gates)

Bill Gates shared an entry-level resume from when he was just an 18-year-old studying in his first year at Harvard University.

Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates, recently gave a glimpse into one of the initial phases of his extremely successful career. With a net worth of more than $100 billion, he is listed as the fourth richest person in the world. Now an inspiration to young entrepreneurs, Gates, too, like many of us started small. And the evidence of his humble beginning is his resume that he shared on his LinkedIn profile.

Gates shared an entry-level resume from when he was just an 18-year-old studying in his first year at Harvard University. The resume dated 1974 shows Gates’ education and experience from when he was a fresher. However, at such an early age, Gates was still earning $12,000. A humble Gates, sharing the resume, in the caption, wrote, “Whether you are a recent grad or a college dropout, I am sure your resume looks a lot better than mine did 48 years ago.”

Take a look:

In his objectives, Gates wrote, “System analyst or systems programmer.” Gates also mentioned that he is currently enrolled for first year at Harvard University. However, a year later, Gates dropped out of the Ivy-league university.

In the resume, Gates also mentions his childhood friend, Paul G Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft. Gates states that he and Paul have designed a “system for traffic engineers to study traffic flow.” On April 4, 1975, the two founded Microsoft, a company that revolutionised the IT industry.

Netizens were quite impressed with Gates’ resume. One user wrote, “Thank you for sharing, Bill Gates,” and further suggested that one should keep copies of past resumes to track growth. Another wrote, “I did not realise he was such a skilled developer going in.” Other users were surprised to see some other eccentric elements of the resume. For instance, Gates also mentioned his height, weight, and the fact that he has “no dependents.”

Buzz Staff

first published:July 02, 2022, 15:59 IST