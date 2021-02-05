Bill Gates Warned Us About Covid-19 in 2015, Now He is Predicting Two More Disasters

Business magnate, philanthropist, and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had warned the world about the pandemic back in 2015 and now he wants us mortal humans to know what crisis could be knocking at our doors in the near future.

In a 2015 Ted talk titled "The next outbreak? We’re not ready," Bill Gates talked about the outbreak of potential virus-like that of COVID-19 and stressed on the need for the world to be well-equipped to tackle the situation.

"If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s likely to be a highly infectious virus rather than a war,” Gates said and adding, “Not missiles, but microbes."

The video gained traction in March 2020 around the same time as coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a halt. But what does Gates feel about making a wild prediction six years ago and have no humans essentially listen to him?

The Microsoft chief recently chatted up with Derek Muller, who runs the popular YouTube channel "Veritasium", over a video call and said he doesn't feel any good about his prophecy.

"There's no good feeling that comes with something like this: 'I told you so'," Gates says before adding, "Could I have been more persuasive?"

Muller then asks Gates about how he was so certain about something like a pandemic half a decade ago.

"There are a number of respiratory viruses and from time to time one will come along. Respiratory diseases are very scary because you're still walking around on a plane, a bus when you're infectious. Unlike some other diseases like ebola where you are mostly in a hospital bed by the time viral load infects other people," Gates responds.

Muller aka Veritasium then enquires Gates to shed light on the next disaster that humans are not prepared for.

"One is climate change. Every year that would be a death toll even greater than we have had in this pandemic," Gates responds before adding the second crisis that he feels people don't like to talk about.

"Bio-terrorism. Somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus and that means the cost, the chance of running into this is more than the naturally-caused epidemics like the current one.

With the world already grappling with an ongoing pandemic, will humans be able to stop the next pandemic? The answer, according to Gates is a NO. There will be more pandemics, the Microsoft chief says.

He also talks about COVID-19 vaccines, fake news, misinformation online. You can catch the entire interaction in the video above.