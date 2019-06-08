Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet

The duo were in Omaha last month for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting when they decided to visit a Dairy Queen for some lunch and to get some restaurant training.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
Bill Gates and Warren Buffet serving soft-serves to surprised Dairy Queen customers is the weekend-fix you need | Image credit: Twitter
Age and stature ought never be excuses for not learning new things.

Billionaires Bill Gates and Warren Buffett recently donned the hats - aprons, actually - of restaurant employees and won over the Internet.

The duo were in Omaha last month for Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting and “broke away to visit a Dairy Queen for some lunch and to get some restaurant training,” Gates wrote in a blog.

He said they learned how to “work the cash register, greet guests, and make a Blizzard (including the proper way to serve it, “Always upside down with a smile!”).”

The Blizzard— soft serve ice cream mixed with sundae toppings, cookies, brownies, or candy— is served upside down, a “surprising piece of fast food performance art to prove that each treat is so thick it will defy gravity,” according to Gates.

Gates posted on Twitter a video and said he would leave it to the viewers to judge their performance even though he thought he was a “quicker study than Warren in the Blizzard department.”

“Warren and I recently picked up a @DairyQueen shift. I think I may have been a quicker study in the Blizzard department, but watch the video below and judge for yourself,” he captioned the post.

Writing in his blog, Bill Gates said he is struck by Warren Buffet’s “upside-down” view of the world.

“He thinks differently—about almost everything. For starters, he credits his amazing success to something anyone could do,” he wrote, quoting Buffet as saying: “I just sit in my office and read all day.”

Gates said Buffet was “one of the most patient people I know”, in a time when “instant gratification is craved in all aspects of life.”

“Warren is willing to wait to get the results he wants. As he once said, “Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

The Microsoft founder revealed that Buffet likes to begin his day with dessert. “He counts Oreos and ice cream among his breakfast foods!” he wrote.

The tweet has since gone viral with many users praising Gates and Buffet for their humility and willingness to learn things.

“The attitude to continue learning at what age is wonderful,” commented one Twitter user.

“Never too old to try something new...I guess!” wrote another.

