Bill Gates Wasn't a 'Computer Nerd,' Visited Nude Strip Clubs, Reveals Biographer James Wallace

Bill Gates’ biographer James Wallace, who wrote two books on the Microsoft founder in the 1990s, has revealed that Gates used to host strippers in some “wild parties" back in the day. Wallace now wonders whether Gates will resume his partying, now that his marriage with Melinda is over. In an interview with DailyMail.com, Wallace claimed that it was wrong to assume that Gates was a “choir boy" during his early days. The 74-year-old said, “A lot of those Microsoft kids back then, they were young guys in pizza-stained t-shirts for two or three days working on software code. Then they would have some pretty wild parties, where they would go out and get strippers in Seattle and bring them over to Bill’s home."

He added, “He wasn’t a choir boy back then, he wasn’t just this little computer nerd. He did have a life back then."

In his second book on Gates titled Overdrive: ‘Bill Gates and the Race to Control Cyberspace’, Wallace provided details about the alleged naked parties at the billionaire’s Laurelhurst, Washington home. He said that since national media wanted to keep their flow of technology and business stories from Gates, they did not report on the wild bachelor parties.

The former Post-Intelligencer reporter said that Gates would go to “one of Seattle’s all-nude nightclubs and hire dancers to come to his home and swim naked with his friends in his indoor pool."

According to Wallace, some of these things might have affected his relationship with his now-estranged wife Melinda. Wallace said that though Gates had started dating French (Melinda’s maiden name) in 1988, he “continued to play the field" for a while when he was away from town and doing business. He added that Gates would “frequently" hit on journalists who covered Microsoft.

Wallace added, “French was well aware of Gates’s womanizing, and consequently their relationship ran hot and cold. At one point, they broke up for nearly a year, reportedly because Gates refused to make any kind of commitment. When they got back together again in 1992, however, the relationship grew closer and stronger."

