Bill Gates's Daughter Shares Photo of 'Quality Time' With Father in First Since Divorce Announcement

In his first appearance since announcing divorce with wife Melinda, Microsoft founder Bill Gates featured on an Instagram story of daughter Jennifer. Bill spent ‘some quality’ time with Jennifer, apparently at their home as the duo was seen dressed for comfort. “Nothing better than quality time with family members," Jennifer captioned the no-disappeared picture which also featured their cute pet dog. Bill and Jennifer strike a happy smiling pose for the camera. This came just a day before the start of the divorce proceedings of Bill and Melinda, who made their decision of separation public in a joint statement issued on May 3. In their statement, the duo announced their separation after a marriage of 27 years and said that this decision comes as they ‘no longer believe they can grow together as a couple in this next phase of their lives.’ However, the couple reinstated that they will continue to work together in their philanthropic deeds through their foundation. The duo has been involved in several philanthropic works across the globe through their Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Bill and Melinda are parents to three children -daughter Jennifer, 25, Phoebe, 18, and son Rory, 21.

While the exact reason for their divorce has not been disclosed, Melinda cited the marriage as being “irretrievably broken” in court papers.

According to a Business Insider report, Melinda has previously sought a divorce in 2019, about the same time Bill’s ties with Jeffrey Epstein had surfaced. However, the couple wanted to wait until their youngest daughter turned 18 before announcing the divorce.

Following the divorce announcement by Bill and Melinda, daughter Jennifer also shared a public message in which she requested people to give privacy to the family in the ‘challenging stretch.’ Jennifer also thanked people who had offered their support and ‘kind words’ and made clear that she would not be commenting on their parents’ divorce.

