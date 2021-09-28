Bill Nye Just Silenced Racists By Explaining the Science Behind Different Skin Tones

American scientist and television personality Bill Nye has his own way of presenting scientific facts to debunk stereotypes. In one of his recent TikTok videos, Nye used his scientific knowledge to show how race is a social construct and has no base in science. The TikTok video was shared on Twitter by former American basketball professional Rex Chapman, on Monday.

In the one-minute-long video, Nye is shown standing in front of a world map and explaining how much ultraviolet light from the sun land in each latitude. Nye said that the closer we are to the equator, the more intense will be the ultraviolet light. But when one moves away from the equator, the intensity of UV rays decreases. Nye then presents another world map which is coloured according to the skin tone of the human population found in that area. Nye tells his audience, “It turns out that everybody on Earth is descended from the people that lived here, in Africa.” He further mentioned that as humans moved around the world, the colour of their skins also had to change.

Explaining the science behind the colour of our skins, Nye said that it is responsible for making vitamin D which is made from receiving sunlight. “If you don’t get enough ultraviolet, you don’t get enough Vitamin D.” However, the 65-year-old scientist explained that if one receives too much of ultraviolet rays, then it breaks down the folates. Nye mentions that one has to have a perfect balance of folates and vitamin D, because if UV rays varies, then the colour of our skin varies. Simplifying the science behind variation in skin tone, Nye concludes the video and says, “And that’s it, everybody. That’s why we have different coloured skin. But we are all one species. But we are not treating each other fairly. Not everybody is getting an even shake. So it’s time to change things.”

The video shared on Twitter has been viewed over 6.1 million times since it was posted on the microblogging site. Fans have alo reacted to the TikTok video and praised the scientist. As one user commented, “I love Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

