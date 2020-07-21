BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Bill Nye Uses Science To Prove Racism Is Dull-Witted In Viral TikTok Video

In Nye's 44-second clip on TikTok, he uses a world map to explain how ultraviolet functions and affects skin colour.

“Everybody on earth is descended from people that live here in Africa, pointing at the continent and we’re all one species,” said Bill Nye in a viral TikTok video.

Popular American presenter Bill Nye had an interesting presentation on why people across the world have different skin colors. Explaining the effect of the sun's ultraviolet rays using a world map, Bill created a TikTok video and this has been going viral on various social media platforms.

The presenter can be heard saying that we humans are all “one species” and have all originated from the African continent. He then brings out a world map made using a brown palette and says, “Our skin is where we make vitamin D. If you don’t get enough ultraviolet, then you don’t get enough vitamin D.” 

Explaining why the skin tone of people living in different parts of the world varies, he says, “But if you get too much ultraviolet, then you break down your folates. You have to have it in perfect balance. And because the ultraviolet varies, the color of our skin varies. That’s why we have different color skin”.

This very basic explanation has been hailed by netizens as they are of the opinion that it tries to diminish the differences and helps create awareness at a time when internalized racism in every culture is being scrutinized and challenged following the death of George Floyd in the US.

A Twitter user posted the TikTok video that raked over 6.5 million views on the microblogging site.

She wrote in the caption, “Bill Nye just ended racism”. While many people agreed, there were a lot of Twitter users who thought such basic understanding did not help with dealing with racism as it prevails today.

Look at the reactions here:

Earlier this month, Bill Nye Performs a Science Experiment to Show Why You Absolutely Should Be Wearing a Mask which too went viral.

