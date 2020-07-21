Bill Nye Uses Science To Prove Racism Is Dull-Witted In Viral TikTok Video

Popular American presenter Bill Nye had an interesting presentation on why people across the world have different skin colors. Explaining the effect of the sun's ultraviolet rays using a world map, Bill created a TikTok video and this has been going viral on various social media platforms.

The presenter can be heard saying that we humans are all “one species” and have all originated from the African continent. He then brings out a world map made using a brown palette and says, “Our skin is where we make vitamin D. If you don’t get enough ultraviolet, then you don’t get enough vitamin D.”

Explaining why the skin tone of people living in different parts of the world varies, he says, “But if you get too much ultraviolet, then you break down your folates. You have to have it in perfect balance. And because the ultraviolet varies, the color of our skin varies. That’s why we have different color skin”.

This very basic explanation has been hailed by netizens as they are of the opinion that it tries to diminish the differences and helps create awareness at a time when internalized racism in every culture is being scrutinized and challenged following the death of George Floyd in the US.

A Twitter user posted the TikTok video that raked over 6.5 million views on the microblogging site.

She wrote in the caption, “Bill Nye just ended racism”. While many people agreed, there were a lot of Twitter users who thought such basic understanding did not help with dealing with racism as it prevails today.

