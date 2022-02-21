Billie Eilish Follows One TikTok Account and it Happens to be a Candy Shop in Australia

Grammy award-winning singer Billie Eilish is the Gen Z artist whose songs often top the charts. The 20-year-old singer has amassed 100 million followers on Instagram and over 35.8 million followers on TikTok. With such an influence over her digital fans, it is quite understandable that when Billie follows a person on social media, they surely hold some value.

According to a recent report, Billie only follows one person on TikTok and it happens to be that of a family-run candy shop. The singer follows Sticky Lollies on TikTok. The candy shop has over 237K followers on Instagram where they share interesting reels and videos showing how they make their hand-made, vegan, and gluten-free candy. The candy store rose to fame in 2021 when its owners turned to TikTok to save their dying business. David King and his daughter Annabelle usually star in the Instagram Reels and TikTok videos where they take viewers behind the scenes and show how their vibrant candies are made. Speaking to Insider Annabelle said, “Over the course of about two weeks in March 2020, we went from busy to bust." She told the media portal that due to the COVID-19 pandemic their revenue dropped to zero. When the pandemic hit, the Kings were facing an uphill battle to keep the business afloat. “We were standing staff down [and] borrowing money to pay expenses like rent," Annabelle told Insider.

i love that the only account @billieeilish follows on tiktok is a hard candy shop in australia😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t7LEIeQzEC— L | TMS ERA (@LittlexMuller) January 8, 2022

However, it was during this time that she turned to TikTok and social media platforms to promote their candy-making business. Annabelle, told Insider, “We thought that maybe, in the absence of customers, we could turn some of the theater of what we do into an online show.” Annabelle’s intuition was correct and the store’s social media audience grew exponentially. “We could have up to 20,000 people watching us live at any given moment, and videos that might go on to get millions of views,” Annabelle told Insider.

It seems the Kings’ colourful candy shop has attracted Billie’s attention as well. In a recent Facebook post, Sticky Lollies revealed, “Super excited this week that Billie Eilish made us the one person she follows on TikTok in the world! Cheers for the support mate.”

In an Instagram Reel from November 2021, Sticky Lollies showed the process of making one of their candies.

They added in the caption, “So Billie Eilish followed us on TikTok? Maybe it won’t be for long but we hope she will come to make candy with us one day! Thanks, Billie.”

