Billionaire Bill Gates Waits in Line For a Burger Just Like the Rest of Us

The Internet was probably taught a lesson in humility recently, as one of the most powerful men in Silicon Valley, set an example by being as humble as every other ordinary person you know.Bill Gates, may be a founder of Microsoft with a net worth of $100,000,000,000, and he may also run the largest charity in the history of the world, but when it comes to waiting for burgers and fries in a queue, the billionaire is just like the rest of us.A photo of the Microsoft founder started going viral after it was posted in a Microsoft alumni group, which was then reposted by a member from it."When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us..."said the caption. The picture showed Gates standing in line for a takeaway at the Burger place without looking impatient.If you thought billionaires went to high-end upscale restaurants, Bill Gate's meal would probably have cost him about $7.68 or 547 rupees."THIS is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House," the caption said, further taking a dig at Donald Trump.The post has over 17,000, and over 13,000 shares.Perhaps this photo is a message in humility for all of us.