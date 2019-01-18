English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Billionaire Bill Gates Waits in Line For a Burger Just Like the Rest of Us
If you thought being a billionaire would give you special privileges, Bill Gates waiting in line for a burger may just be the lesson in humility you need.
If you thought being a billionaire would give you special privileges, Bill Gates waiting in line for a burger may just be the lesson in humility you need.
Loading...
The Internet was probably taught a lesson in humility recently, as one of the most powerful men in Silicon Valley, set an example by being as humble as every other ordinary person you know.
Bill Gates, may be a founder of Microsoft with a net worth of $100,000,000,000, and he may also run the largest charity in the history of the world, but when it comes to waiting for burgers and fries in a queue, the billionaire is just like the rest of us.
A photo of the Microsoft founder started going viral after it was posted in a Microsoft alumni group, which was then reposted by a member from it.
"When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us..."
said the caption. The picture showed Gates standing in line for a takeaway at the Burger place without looking impatient.
If you thought billionaires went to high-end upscale restaurants, Bill Gate's meal would probably have cost him about $7.68 or 547 rupees.
"THIS is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House," the caption said, further taking a dig at Donald Trump.
The post has over 17,000, and over 13,000 shares.
Perhaps this photo is a message in humility for all of us.
Bill Gates, may be a founder of Microsoft with a net worth of $100,000,000,000, and he may also run the largest charity in the history of the world, but when it comes to waiting for burgers and fries in a queue, the billionaire is just like the rest of us.
A photo of the Microsoft founder started going viral after it was posted in a Microsoft alumni group, which was then reposted by a member from it.
"When you're worth about $100,000,000,000, run the largest charity in the history of the world and stand in line for a burger, fries and Coke at Dick's like the rest of us..."
said the caption. The picture showed Gates standing in line for a takeaway at the Burger place without looking impatient.
If you thought billionaires went to high-end upscale restaurants, Bill Gate's meal would probably have cost him about $7.68 or 547 rupees.
"THIS is how real rich people behave unlike the gold toilet seat wannabe poser in the White House," the caption said, further taking a dig at Donald Trump.
The post has over 17,000, and over 13,000 shares.
Perhaps this photo is a message in humility for all of us.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Singing 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' for Rappers Divine and Naezy Will Leave You in Splits
- Honest Opinion Stinks, But That Doesn't Stop Me to Say It: Sonu Nigam
- Vivo Republic Day Sale: Discounts up to Rs 10,000 on Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo NEX And More on Amazon And Flipkart
- The Biggest Data Breach of All Time: 773 Million Email Addresses And 21 Million Passwords Exposed
- Last Amazon And Flipkart Sales Before New E-commerce Guidelines Kick in: Everything to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results