Elon Musk Explains Why He Doesn’t Contribute to Employees' Retirement Fund, Twitter Divided

World’s richest man, Elon Musk was recently questioned on Twitter regarding accusations of not paying retirement funds to Tesla employees. Given a large amount of wealth Tesla and SpaceX bringing every year, people wondered why they were not contributing to the employee’s retirement fund: 401(ok) which is the most common retirement account used in the United States of America. In this schematic, a worker adds a share of their pay for saving which is matched by the employers -- something the world’s richest man has not done for the last three years, according to a financial report.

Financial journalist Rob Kozlowski shared a report from @pensionnews and said “.@Teslaskips 401(k) match for a third straight year.”

This tweet was then picked up by NBC journalist Stephanie Ruhle, who quoted this Tweet and even tagged the owner Musk.“What am I missing? Tesla has paid @elonmusk billions & they are unwilling to match employee 401Ks? Do I have this wrong?” she asked.

What am I missing?Tesla has paid @elonmusk billions & they are unwilling to match employee 401Ks?Do I have this wrong? https://t.co/94df5Ey6fG— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 8, 2021

To everybody’s surprise, Musk responded to the Tweet to offer up an explanation.“Everyone at Tesla receives stock. My comp is all stock/options, which I do not take off the table. That’s what you’re missing,” Musk said.

Everyone at Tesla receives stock. My comp is all stock/options, which I do not take off the table. That’s what you’re missing.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2021

As it turns out, Musk isn’t lying. In a 2020 article by Electrek, it is clear that Musk offers his employees stocks choice as compensation. According to the website, it is not rare for tech companies to offer stocks as compensation, so Tesla isn’t doing anything illegal or unique. What’s rare, however, is that most auto companies (Tesla is an automaker first and foremost, though mixed with tech) do not offer stock compensations for all employees, whether production associates and sales staff, throughout the organization.

“With the recent major increase in stock price (more than 200% this year alone), Tesla stocks are creating a bunch of new Tesla millionaires,” the reporter claims.

But there was also a downside which states that Tesla has cut the compensation of many employees, especially in the sales staff, over the last few years.

Twitter, as with everything related to Musk, remained deeply divided.

The beauty of twitter-getting the answer direct.That is a win for all employees & a great way to keep everyone incentivized to be there & optimize productivity.How is it structured?If it’s “share based comp”, does that count as an expense then added to adjusted earnings?— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) February 9, 2021

He’s lying to you Stephanie. Sure there’s stock options, but it’s not even remotely compensatory for the average employee. Their vesting structure is a mess & they don’t have the liquidity to back up those shares. Without the inflated share price, they’d be screwed.— Joe G🍴🎭🎼 (@redhotnerd) February 9, 2021

I invested a measly 5 shares in Tesla mid-2020 and up now over 100%. My rate of return in 4Q 2020 for my 401k was 13%. If I were a Tesla employee the option of stock vs 401k match is a no-brainer!!— jacque w (@wulwick28) February 9, 2021

Why is Enron coming up in my mind... on a serious note, encouraging employees to make decisions on near term stock price is liable to open door to poor decisions, and discouraging retirement savings: employer centric thinking, not employee centric thinking— Patrick Murray (@intelpatrick) February 9, 2021

He does give them stock, but fires them before they can vest.@RBReich already went through this— Paul Smith (@GreatPaul_Smith) February 9, 2021

So that means you can’t match 401(k) contributions? Pretty weird.— AM (@AvocadoMan2020) February 9, 2021

@QTRResearch so tesla employees entire financial/retirement future rides on the company they work for?this cant backfire at all— Sordi 🐬 (@FinsOrDie) February 9, 2021

