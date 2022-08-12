'Billionaire We All Need': Elon Musk Releases 'Sex Tape' And Netizens Cannot Get Enough Of It

Tesla Chief Elon Musk is known for sharing controversial tweets. This time around, Musk has uploaded images of his ‘sex tape’ and netizens just cannot get enough of it. Musk’s goofiness is no hidden secret. Once again, capturing netizens’ attention, Musk put up a picture of some glue tapes kept on his table and captioned the photo as, “but have u seen my sex tape.” Have a look for yourself:

but have u seen my sex tape pic.twitter.com/aCBqIRz4sH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2022

On seeing the tweet, netizens responded with the same wit. “This is so funny Elon!!! Hahahahaha! You’re my idol please acknowledge me I can’t go to sleep until I see that you recognize my existence and like this tweet,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Atleast you just confirmed the rumors,” commented another user. Since uploaded, the image has mnaged to gather nearly 175K likes. Here are a few responses:

You can look here if you want to. pic.twitter.com/GLk2lTYOKa — INU PIONEER (@Inupioneer) August 12, 2022

Flip that 69er switch move on 💵 https://t.co/su44wfo7Wv — Quantino ✨QFS✨ Observer (@TinoBeth) August 12, 2022

the billionaire we all need https://t.co/qhW2DcmKDx — invincible (@pldzn13) August 12, 2022

This comes just a day after the Tesla chief shared a screenshot where a Twitter user asks people the reason which made them quit weed. Along with the tweet, the person has also uploaded an image of weed. Responding to the tweet, a person in the comment section says, “I watched the whole movie on mute and started crying because I thought I was deaf.”

“Some people are just dumb and stupid and they prefer to blame the drugs. Some people are psycho and maniacs, but society blame guns,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “To many are blind People,gets served Narcotics all over,and dont get themselves a Critical judging! MINDS to resist and Fight be one of those who STOPS all Narcotics in The World! Be That ones not Accept Narcotica and their backmen at ALL! We need CLEAN WORLD into Everything!”

