Billy Porter's Hat at the Grammy's is Every Introvert's Best Friend
Posing in front of the lens, Porter made a dramatic reveal of his face, with the lampshade-like silver fringes parting away.
Billy Porter at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Reuters/Twitter)
Bringing together technology and fashion, the sartorial Hollywood star, Billy Porter, has once again created a buzz with his latest red carpet outfit at the 62nd Annual Grammy's Award, Los Angeles.
Donning a shimmery blue jumpsuit, Porter stole the show with his eccentric glittering remote-control hat, that operated like a curtain allowing you the privacy from a public chaos.
Posing in front of the camera, Porter made a dramatic reveal of his face, with the lampshade-like silver fringes parting away.
This Hat @sokolmillinery and @SM00TH_TECH outdid themselves. I’m gagged! #grammys #unexpecteverything : @GettyVIP | Styling by @sammyratelle | Custom look by @scottstudenberg for @bajaeast pic.twitter.com/erTfzKAsE7— Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) January 27, 2020
His astonishing suit was quick enough to grip the Internet strong in its meme-making game, with many describing the impressive headpiece in their own witty ways.
How I would look in Billy Porter's outfit from the #GRAMMYs: pic.twitter.com/zwrXVuxBcu— The Nintendo Nerds (@BackandMac) January 27, 2020
while I love Billy Porter’s look, I’d appreciate credit for my 2016 Hillary hat with shitty vertical blinds that I made 3 minutes ago on my phone. pic.twitter.com/IzvufdOwT0— Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) January 27, 2020
Me when I’m mad at my boyfriend then he asks me “what do you want to eat?” #billyporter #grammys #Grammys2020 #GRAMMYLive pic.twitter.com/gseKoxyQky— surgeofstyle.com (@surgeofstyle) January 27, 2020
Me when I wear a hat that has a little curtain thing that opens and reveals I'm Billy Porter. pic.twitter.com/JvYU4O2y0e— Ian Fortey: Poutine Sommelier (@IanFortey) January 27, 2020
No one, we repeat *no one,* does a red carpet like Billy Porter #Grammys pic.twitter.com/QOXviIZhsp— The Cut (@TheCut) January 26, 2020
me opening up to people. #billyporter #thegrammys pic.twitter.com/74aVCyZWV0— Patrick D’Amico (@gospel_patrick) January 27, 2020
Me: I hate drama Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020
when someone mentions potato skins pic.twitter.com/CXLgK23Nyr— ceeks (@70Ceeks) January 27, 2020
Me deciding to add to the conversation after being mute the entire time. pic.twitter.com/b3rajW93wl— Brittny Pierre ♒️ (@sleep2dream) January 27, 2020
