Billy Porter's Hat at the Grammy's is Every Introvert's Best Friend

Bringing together technology and fashion, the sartorial Hollywood star, Billy Porter, has once again created a buzz with his latest red carpet outfit at the 62nd Annual Grammy's Award, Los Angeles.

Donning a shimmery blue jumpsuit, Porter stole the show with his eccentric glittering remote-control hat, that operated like a curtain allowing you the privacy from a public chaos.

Posing in front of the camera, Porter made a dramatic reveal of his face, with the lampshade-like silver fringes parting away.

His astonishing suit was quick enough to grip the Internet strong in its meme-making game, with many describing the impressive headpiece in their own witty ways.

How I would look in Billy Porter's outfit from the #GRAMMYs: pic.twitter.com/zwrXVuxBcu — The Nintendo Nerds (@BackandMac) January 27, 2020

while I love Billy Porter’s look, I’d appreciate credit for my 2016 Hillary hat with shitty vertical blinds that I made 3 minutes ago on my phone. pic.twitter.com/IzvufdOwT0 — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) January 27, 2020

Me when I wear a hat that has a little curtain thing that opens and reveals I'm Billy Porter. pic.twitter.com/JvYU4O2y0e — Ian Fortey: Poutine Sommelier (@IanFortey) January 27, 2020

No one, we repeat *no one,* does a red carpet like Billy Porter #Grammys pic.twitter.com/QOXviIZhsp — The Cut (@TheCut) January 26, 2020

Me: I hate drama Also me when there’s drama: pic.twitter.com/sCyKFgnzZK — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 27, 2020

when someone mentions potato skins pic.twitter.com/CXLgK23Nyr — ceeks (@70Ceeks) January 27, 2020

Me deciding to add to the conversation after being mute the entire time. pic.twitter.com/b3rajW93wl — Brittny Pierre ♒️ (@sleep2dream) January 27, 2020

