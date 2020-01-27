Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Billy Porter's Hat at the Grammy's is Every Introvert's Best Friend

Posing in front of the lens, Porter made a dramatic reveal of his face, with the lampshade-like silver fringes parting away.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Billy Porter's Hat at the Grammy's is Every Introvert's Best Friend
Billy Porter at the 62nd Grammy Awards. (Reuters/Twitter)

Bringing together technology and fashion, the sartorial Hollywood star, Billy Porter, has once again created a buzz with his latest red carpet outfit at the 62nd Annual Grammy's Award, Los Angeles.

Donning a shimmery blue jumpsuit, Porter stole the show with his eccentric glittering remote-control hat, that operated like a curtain allowing you the privacy from a public chaos.

Posing in front of the camera, Porter made a dramatic reveal of his face, with the lampshade-like silver fringes parting away.

His astonishing suit was quick enough to grip the Internet strong in its meme-making game, with many describing the impressive headpiece in their own witty ways.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram