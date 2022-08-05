Bin Bags Worth Rs 1.4 Lakh Launched by Balenciaga

Luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga, is yet again grabbing headlines for an outright bizarre product that it recently launched. Balenciaga has launched a pouch that derives inspiration from garbage bin bags. And it looks exactly like you think it would. To make things more ridiculous, the fashion house has slapped a price tag of roughly $1800 (~Rs 1,42,652).

Balenciaga Winter 2022

The trash pouch differs from an actual garbage bin back in terms of the material used. Instead of plastic, Balenciaga has used supple calfskin leather. Rest everything looks almost the same. Turns out, the brand does have some awareness about their latest product and knows how outlandish it is. Talking to Women’s Wear Daily, Demna Gvasalia, Balenciaga’s creative director, said, “I could not miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

The bag was first revealed at Demna’s Winter 2022 show, which featured the new fabrics by the Spanish fashion house amid blizzard and a white backdrop. Models, donning the latest designs, are seen carrying the trash bag with them while walking on the snowy ramp.

The bag is offered four colours – black, white and red, blue and black, and yellow and black. It also features drawstrings which can be pulled to close them. To make it look as close to a garbage bin bag as possible, the creators of the trash bag have added a coat that provides an irregular shininess to it.

This is not the first time that Balenciaga has introduced something so common yet extremely expensive. The fashion brand, in August last year, launched the Barbes East-West Shopper Bags that looked exactly like the desi “thailas” that are used by Indian households while buying groceries. The bag, made purely of calfskin leather, was priced at roughly Rs 1.5 lakh.

