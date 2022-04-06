Binaural Beats The New Digital Drugs? Study Suggests So

A recent study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Review reveals the increasing usage of sound as a psychedelic drug. The study looked into the phenomena of binaural beats — audios that can supposedly produce a psychoactive impact on the brain, according to researchers at RMIT University in Australia.

Binaural beats are illusionary notes produced by the brain when two distinct sound frequencies are heard in each ear.

The team points out that there is insufficient data to back the claims, as well as a limited study into the efficacy and safety of listening to these rhythms. While the new analysis did not address these concerns, it did illustrate how individuals all across the world are utilizing the ostensibly hallucinogenic audio recordings.

According to data from the Global Drug Survey 2021, which includes over 30,000 people from 22 nations, including the United States, 72 percent of participants use binaural beats to help them calm or sleep. Another 35% are attempting to alter their mood. However, 12% claim to be utilising binaural beats to achieve the same high as taking a psychedelic substance.

“Some binaural beats users were chasing a high, much like ingestible narcotics," says research lead author Dr Monica Barratt in a university statement. “Many individuals saw them as a source of help, such as for sleep therapy or pain relief." Dr Barratt observes that the majority of those attempting to get high had prior experience with other psychedelics.

Even though binaural beat aka digital drug listeners are often younger people, the study concludes that these clips are unlikely to serve as a gateway drug to other illicit substances. The findings also suggest that when it comes to obtaining their audio fix, most consumers flock to video streaming sites like YouTube and Vimeo, trailed by applications like Spotify.

Users also acknowledged that they were using this experience to “connect with themselves" or “something larger than themselves." One in every twenty people desired to achieve an “altered state" by trying to listen to binaural beats.

On the plus side, audio recordings like this might have a future in medicine as a new therapeutic option.

